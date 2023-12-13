Just two years after the Eagles’ memorable 4-0 defeat of the Toffees at Selhurst Park in the quarter-finals, the two teams will once again meet in SE25 for what will be their seventh tie in FA Cup history – and tickets are now available with prices starting from just £5.

But does such a total place Everton as Palace’s most-faced opponent in the competition?

Surprisingly, it does not – the team Palace have faced most often in the FA Cup was the side they last played in it: Southampton, with eight Cup ties (i.e. not including replays) and five wins for Palace, their highest total against a single opponent.

Against the Toffees, Palace boast a more difficult record in the FA Cup, having won just two of their six ties, albeit both by handsome margins: 6-0 away in 1921/22, and 4-0 at home 100 years later.

Marc Guéhi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes were all on the scoresheet that day – and Palace fans will be hoping for similar scenes next month.