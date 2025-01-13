And although Palace and Doncaster have not exactly been regular opponents historically, this will be the second cup tie between the two clubs, in the space of just six years.

You have to go back to September 1959 for our first ever competitive meeting with Doncaster, a Division Four clash after Rovers suffered back-to-back relegations.

Palace came out on top with a 4-0 victory and backed it up with a 2-1 win on our first ever away trip to the old Belle Vue ground – Rovers’ long-time home – the following April.

That season, it wasn’t quite enough to help sneak the Glaziers into the promotion picture, with Palace ending the campaign in eighth place.

It was a different story the following year. Palace once again did the double over the South Yorkshire side, this time the season ended in promotion glory after finishing in second place.