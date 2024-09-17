With Palace's place in the last 16 now secure, find out everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition below.

The draw

Due to the new format of UEFA club competitions this season, Carabao Cup third-round ties are split across two weeks this season, so the draw will not be made until next week.

It will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the televised third-round tie between Liverpool and West Ham United on Wednesday (25th September) evening.

With that match set to kick off at 20:00 BST, should penalties be avoided, it is likely the draw will begin at around 22:15.

Draw numbers will be confirmed the morning of the draw.

The fixtures

Fourth-round matches are due to be played in the week commencing Monday 28th October.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

The teams

Six other sides are already into the fourth round of the draw: Brentford, Manchester United, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Stoke advanced alongside Palace on Tuesday evening.

A further nine sides will join them over the next week: Brighton, Wolves, Coventry and Tottenham are all in action on Wednesday night, and the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United, among others, will be looking to progress next week.

