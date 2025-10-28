The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports Main Event (UK) following the conclusion of the televised fourth-round tie between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (29th October) evening.

With that match set to kick off at 20:00 GMT, should penalties be avoided, the draw is set to begin at around 22:30. With Palace's game against Liverpool underway at 19:45 GMT, we should know by the time the draw takes place whether we have progressed to the next round.

Sky Sports presenter Mark Chapman will host the draw, with pundits Jamie Redknapp and Jobi McAnuff pulling out the numbers.

Fifth-round ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing December 15. Confirmation of a finalised date for the date of our quarter-final tie, and ticket information will be confirmed in due course.

