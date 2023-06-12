A fresh set of Premier League fixtures will be revealed this coming Thursday (15th June), with the big reveal landing at 09:00 BST.

All matches for 23/24 will take place between Saturday, 12th August 2023 and Sunday, 29th May 2024 and will be announced across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and the club's social media channels.

The season will consist of 34 weekends, three midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match round. The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break, which will take place between 13th and 20th January.

Keep your diary to hand, because we’ll be summarising all the big dates you need to look out for right here on cpfc.co.uk, as well as previewing this season’s Premier League newcomers: Burnley, Sheffield United and, of course, Luton Town.

The Premier League also recently confirmed that the summer 2023 transfer will open on Wednesday 14th June, and will close at 23:00 BST on Friday 1 September.

Palace last week announced that the club have agreed terms with Colombia international midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who will join the squad from 1st July.

Now entering their 11th consecutive season of top-flight football – the longest such run in Palace history – our highest-ever Premier League finish was 10th in the 14/15 season.

Our highest-ever points total attained in an individual season, meanwhile, was 49 (in both 92/93, when we played 42 times, and in 18/19, when we finished 12th).