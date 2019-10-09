There are a whole host of clubs in and around south London who offer an excellent standard of football at accessible, community-backed matches.
Below, we've got where you can watch seven local clubs competing at home this weekend. All games are being held on Non League Day: Saturday, 12th October.
Dulwich Hamlet v Weymouth
When: 3pm
Where: Champion Hill Stadium, East Dulwich, SE22 8BD
Palace Season Ticket holders can enjoy discounted prices in Dulwich's club bar!
Carshalton Athletic v Kingstonian
When: 3pm
Where: War Memorial Sports Ground, Colston Ave, Carshalton, SM5 2PW
Buy your tickets on the gate using cash or contactless.
Cray Wanderers v Enfield Town
When: 3pm
Where: Hayes Lane, Bromley, BR2 9EF
Buy your tickets on the gate. Tickets cost just £5 for Premier League Season Ticket holders.
Croydon v Meridian VP
When: 3pm
Where: Croydon Sports Arena, Albert Road, South Norwood, SE25 4QL
Buy your tickets on the gate and pay 'what you want'.
Holmesdale v Greenways
When: 3pm
Where: Oakley Road Football Ground, Bromley, BR2 8HQ
Buy your tickets on the gate.