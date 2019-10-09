There are a whole host of clubs in and around south London who offer an excellent standard of football at accessible, community-backed matches.

Below, we've got where you can watch seven local clubs competing at home this weekend. All games are being held on Non League Day: Saturday, 12th October.

Dulwich Hamlet v Weymouth

When: 3pm

Where: Champion Hill Stadium, East Dulwich, SE22 8BD

Palace Season Ticket holders can enjoy discounted prices in Dulwich's club bar!

Buy your tickets here.

Carshalton Athletic v Kingstonian

When: 3pm

Where: War Memorial Sports Ground, Colston Ave, Carshalton, SM5 2PW