Receiving the ball on the left, Zaha cut inside and unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner - a curling effort that left Angus Gunn with no chance.
Wilfried Zaha's stunning long-range effort against Norwich City has been voted Crystal Palace's February Goal of the Month.
Among a series of spectacular contenders, Zaha topped the poll with 43.3% of your votes, eclipsing Conor Gallagher's sumptuous first touch and finish against Watford (21.7%).
Zaha's excellent February form saw his goal at Vicarage Road come in third place with 14.1% of the vote.
