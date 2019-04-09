Zaha and teammate Mamadou Sakho attended the event, which was organised to support Football for Peace's efforts to promote football diplomacy, understanding and tolerance across the globe.

Wow was not expecting that... thanks @FfP_Global @GlobalGiftGala for having me tonight and for the philanthropist award. I’m proud of what my mum and I have achieved and looking forward to continuing our work in the UK and Ivory Coast 🙏🏿🏆 pic.twitter.com/K3mO6mxWM3 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 8, 2019

Zaha revealed back in 2015 that he donates 10% of his wages to charitable causes in the United Kingdom and Ivory Coast.

