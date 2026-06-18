Drawn in the 'group of death' alongside Spain, Netherlands and Chile, the Socceroos had already lost their first game against the South Americans when they faced the Dutch in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

What followed was something of a World Cup classic. Arjen Robben put Holland in front, but a stunner from Tim Cahill brought the Aussies back level only a minute later.

With the game locked at 1-1, Australia were awarded a penalty nine minutes after half-time.

Up stepped Jedinak and, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, he duly converted to put the Aussies in front.

In doing so he became the first ever active Crystal Palace player to score at a World Cup Finals.