For one bumper night only in 2023, the annual festive get-together of Palace’s young Eagles took place, with Junior Season Ticket and Season Ticket+ holders, and Junior and Junior Gold Members, enjoying an evening of festive games, gifts, refreshments – and meetings with their heroes!

At the party, access to which comes as part of our Membership and ticketing packages, young fans enjoyed a range of Christmas activities – including fairground games, EA FC stations, face-painting, colouring in, and a disco – as well as meeting Santa, the Crystals, and Alice and Pete the Eagles.

They could also spend time with, and get autographs from, representatives from both Palace men's and Women's teams, including Eze, Mateta, França, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, David Ozoh; and Everett, Ellie Noble and Chloe Arthur!

You can see the best of the images from the Party below!