The Eagles winger was voted by supporters as this season’s standout performer, after scoring eight times this campaign and being a huge part of the team that clinched a sixth consecutive season in the Premier League next term.

Zaha, 25, has become only the second player in Palace’s history to win three consecutive Player of the Season awards, following in Julian Speroni’s footsteps who achieved the feat between 2008 and 2010. Meanwhile, club legend Jim Cannon is the only other player to have been the recipient on three occasions, highlighting Zaha’s extraordinary achievement.

The Ivory Coast international was presented with the trophy by manager Roy Hodgson at the club’s Boxpark Takeover event in Croydon, where the winger grew up while working his way through the Eagles’ academy.

After receiving his award, Zaha said: "The team has helped me massively, and the fans too. We have gone through some rough periods and they have supported us throughout everything , so I have to give thanks to them for supporting me and believing in me up to now.

"It shows that the hard work is paying off. Obviously I've had injuroes this eyar which haven't helped, but I've just had to work hard. My team believe in me, the gaffer believes in me and the fans believe in me. I'm just buzzing that we're secure in the Premier League for next season, and to top that off, the award has made this season even better.

"When we win a game I always go and celebrate with the fans because I know how much it means to them, and they know how much it means to me. The fans know how I feel about them, so thanks for the support."

Hodgson also paid tribute to Zaha, saying: "He's shown how special he is for a long time now. This year, when we really needed players to step up to the plate and get us out of the situation we found ourselves in, and we've pulled off a great escape.

"Wilf has done exceptionally well and I fully understand why the fans have voted for him as the Player of the Year."