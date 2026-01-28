The rugby legend began his professional rugby career back in the 2007/08 season with Harlequins, where he would eventually carve out a reputation as one of the best flankers in the game. Taking over the Quins club captaincy in 2010, Robshaw made over 300 appearances and led the team to the Premiership title in 2008/09.

He became captain of England ahead of the 2012 Six Nations. This is despite the fact he had only won one previous international cap, testament to his character and natural leadership skills.

Robshaw retired from rugby in 2022, having amassed 66 caps for his country. Since leaving the game full-time, Robshaw has dedicated his time to business investments and exploring new opportunities, transferring his leadership skills from the pitch to the boardroom.

During his post-rugby life, Robshaw has also been a regular on our TV screens, appearing on the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.