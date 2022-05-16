The Holmesdale Road was packed as the 10th anniversary event saw the successful return of hundreds of beers, ciders and food options return to SE25.
Attendees to the 2022 Crystal Palace Beer Festival were treated to glorious sunshine at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon (May 14th).
The event began in earnest when Patrick Vieira officially opened it, speaking to the crowd alongside shareholder and former co-Chairman Stephen Browett.
Attendees then enjoyed beers from the Orkney Islands down to Devon, and a variety of local entertainment.
You can see how the day went in some of the shots above!