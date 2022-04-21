Tickets increase to £23 on the day. You’ll gain entry to all three tiers of Palace’s iconic Holmesdale Road stand, enjoy your first pint for free and receive a complimentary Beer Festival glass, with an exclusive Palace design!

After you’ve seen off your first, you can purchase half-pint tokens for £2.50 (only £5 for a London pint!) or buy tokens in advance so you’re ready for the day.

Make sure to act fast and grab your discounted tickets before the offer runs out!

As ever, we'll be hosting live entertainment throughout the day. If any local bands or singers are interested in showcasing their talent on the day please email terry.byfield@cpfc.co.uk with further details.

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s.