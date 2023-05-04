With hundreds of beers and ciders from breweries both near and far , plus a wide selection of food, available, a glorious day out will be accompanied by a diverse mix of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

What's more, both the Epsom Betfred Derby (at 13:30) and FA Cup Final (15:00) will be broadcast within the concourse and on the stadium screen – the ideal big-screen viewing experience!

Tickets are on sale for just £15 – rising to £23 on the day – which includes access to the event, your first pint for free, and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design.

The 2023 Beer Festival runs between 12:00 BST to 19:00 on Saturday, 3rd June at Selhurst Park. Last admission is at 17:00. Don’t miss it!

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s.