Robson-Kanu went on to feature in the Red Dragons' run to the 2016 Euro semi-finals and bagged a Puskas Award-nominated goal in the quarter-final.

After leaving Reading Robson-Kanu returned to the Premier League with a move to West Bromwich Albion who, later, he helped finish second in the Championship. Outside of football he founded the Turmeric Co in 2018 after finding turmeric to benefit him in his career.

He will give a speech and take questions at Palace's next Business Club, which includes a three-course lunch and networking opportunities at Selhurst's Speroni's Restaurant.

This is the first event since the pandemic, with former guests including Chairman Steve Parish, journalist Neil Ashton and BOXPARK CEO Richard Wade.

Tables of 10 cost £600+VAT, which includes a three-course meal, or guests can pay £65+VAT per head.