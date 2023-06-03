The 11th annual iteration of the popular event was arguably the greatest yet, with plenty laid on for attendees to do, see, taste – and enjoy!

On the Selhurst Park pitch, the Palace for Life Foundation raised funds to help change the lives of even more young south Londoners, a mission they have been fulfilling for over 25 years now. Find out more here.

A 6-2 win for a Palace Aid side captained by Doc Brown against a team led out by former forward Andrew Johnson helped quench everyone’s thirst for entertaining football.