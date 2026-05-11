10 years, 10 stories: ‘This is so much more than football’ – Patrick’s Marathon March journey

To sign up to this year’s Marathon March, head here.

To donate to this year’s Marathon March, head here.

For more information on the Marathon March, head here.

“It wasn’t something that ever really appealed to me, but Dad told me it was the best thing you could ever do, that it was incredible and how people came together to do it,” said the long-time Palace fan Patrick, ahead of the Marathon March 10-year anniversary event on Saturday 3rd October.

“I was a bit like, ‘all right, Dad, all right’, but he convinced me to do the second one with him in 2017 – and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Along with raising money for young South Londoners and doing something special for the local community, the Marathon March provides both physical and social benefits for those involved.

These include making new friends and building new relationships, all adding to the sense of pride, well-being and positivity for all those walking. And at his very first Marathon March, Patrick experienced this first-hand.

“I hadn’t done any training, my knees went and all these people were just steaming past me. By mile 13 I was already crying.

"I was by Chiswick Bridge nearly in tears. I was so close to giving up but I met Mark [Silverstein] and Julian [Chenery] and they walked with me. They kept telling me that I was going to get through it. They helped me get a second wind and I then shot off and left them, all after they looked after me,” joked Patrick, who was 25 when he finished his first Marathon March.

“It’s OK now though as I see Mark all the time at games and both of them at the Marathon March every year. They take the mickey out of me as I am always bolting my way to the front now – but these are the moments I’ll never forget; they didn’t know me but they wanted to keep me going, to talk to me and know about my life.

"I always say I do it on my own, but I don’t do it alone. You end up talking with so many people.”