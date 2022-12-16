Champagne, weddings and Norwegian winters: Palace's 5-0 Man Utd triumph 50 years on

“The name: ‘Crystal Palace’, for a Norwegian this was fantastic. I was the only Crystal Palace supporter in that region, I know that. But some boys [were] looking at their televisions all around Norway, some coming from Oslo, some from far up north, all sitting and watching the same match.

“The starting points was this 5-0 against Man United.”

Across the nation, eyes widened in wonder as Bert Head’s side dismantled the former European champions. Surely this is what supporting Palace would always be like?

“[There were] two stars for me at the time: Paddy Mulligan and Don Rogers,” Tvegård says. “I remember drawing them by putting tracing paper over them and drawing a pencil dashing of them.

“My parents passed away some years ago, and I found the drawings they had saved all this time.

“I wrote to the club more-or-less straight after. I said: ‘I’m a 12-year-old Norwegian boy, a Palace fan. Do you have anything I can have from the club?’

“I got [sent] a pin, which I have saved for these 50 years. Every time I go back to Selhurst I have this on my jacket. I wear it with pride and passion.

“If I'm in the London city centre we always talk football with taxi drivers. They are very surprised when I say I am a Crystal Palace supporter and have been for 50 years. One more or less drove off the road!

“I love Palace deeply, there is a deep love for it. The Man United match made an eternal impression on me. That defined me.”