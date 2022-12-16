Champagne, weddings and Norwegian winters: Palace's 5-0 Man Utd triumph 50 years on

Rogers chuckles at the memory.
“It looks really good when you see it – I still like seeing it now. It was two goals I'm very proud of. I honestly think that’s probably my best ever game for 90 minutes. I didn’t do too much wrong that day.”
For some fans, the memories are bittersweet. In Bromley, Howard Jenkins stood in front of the bedroom mirror and prepared for another trip to the Holmesdale Road. He was dressed for the occasion, sporting his smartest jeans, his scarf looped around his belt buckle and a stylish jacket.
“When you get the fixtures at the start of the season, you can look at who you want to go and see,” he remembers. “Obviously the Man United game stuck out for me.
“But all of a sudden brought into the mix was my sister’s engagement party. Mum and Dad weren’t into football, they couldn’t understand what it was about. I was threatened and told not to go to the game. I said: ‘I’ll be back by six!’ But it wasn’t happening.
“That was the one game in history that I wasn’t at. In those days there was no media, so I had to rely on Grandstand. My mood got worse and worse as the score came through. You can imagine my reaction when I heard they had beaten Man United 5-0.”
There is, as always, a silver lining – although he doesn’t sound convinced.
“My sister and her husband will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in February, so that is one good thing to come out of the story…”
It was the least she could do.