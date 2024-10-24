Skip navigation

      Foundation Phase player designs competition winning No Room for Racism armband

      Crystal Palace’s Under-9s to Under-12s have been taking part in a competition to design and create a captain’s armband that celebrates diversity and represents the club, as part of the No Room for Racism campaign weekend.

      This competition was a part of the Premier League’s Enrichment Programme, which consists of multiple initiatives throughout the season, to encourage wider holistic development of players involved in Academy football beyond what happens on the pitch or in a classroom.

      The competition itself was held earlier in the month, where all of our Foundation Phase players had the chance to design a captain’s armband that they thought best represented the club and celebrated diversity ahead as part of the No Room For Racism campaign.

      Players were encouraged to think and be creative with their ideas and concepts, allowing for each of them to create something with words, images or a design that best puts across the messages of the campaign in tackling racism and discrimination.

      Many designs were put forward by each and every player from the Foundation Phase to enter the competition and the winner, chosen by Chairman Steve Parish, was designed by Under-9s player Kingly.

      His design features the flags of every country alongside one another, as well as the words ‘NO ROOM FOR RACISM’ emboldened in blue letters next to two Palace badges and the Premier League logo.

      When coming up with his design, Kingly explained his creative process: “I was thinking about all the countries coming together, to make one team and collectively stop racism.

      “I think it’s very important to stop racism, because if we don’t it will continue to be a very big issue and cause problems for people mentally and emotionally.”

      Kingly’s design highlighted some of the main points of the No Room For Racism weekend - to prevent discrimination on and off the pitch, promote equality, diversity and inclusion across all areas of football. He went on to reveal how proud he was to win the competition.

      “It was really hard to design this against my teammates and the other age groups, but I really pushed through and I’m so glad to have won. I was so excited when I won and I just wanted to make some more!

      “It’s so important that everyone is involved in the campaign within the Academy and across the club. Racism is a major thing we need to stop.”

      The youngster is seeing his thoughts materialise, not only through the armband he designed being made into a reality, but also with it being worn most recently by Under-21s captain Justin Devenny at Selhurst Park in their game against Sporting Clube de Portugal last week.

      His design has since been made into 10 armbands, which are going to be worn across the age groups at the Academy in all of their games during the No Room for Racism weekend.

      The players have also taken the knee before kick-off in their games during the No Room For Racism Weekend to show commitment to fight racism and all forms of discrimination.

      Head of Academy Player Care, and former Palace player, Alex Wynter organised the competition and shined the spotlight on the importance of it.

      “This is a great initiative for the boys to be participating in, to help grow their awareness and the understanding of the issues racism causes. By creating their armband designs, the boys had the opportunity to celebrate diversity and showcase what it meant to them.

      “To have the Chairman involved in selecting a winner was great for us, as well as having the armband being worn by Justin Devenny at Selhurst Park in front of thousands of fans.

      “The club itself is so diverse, from the men’s first-team, women’s first-team, all the way down to the Under-9s and pre-Academy, even within the staff and the Foundation, it was so good to have Kingly’s design represent the club as a whole.”

      Indeed, Kingly’s design did encapsulate the club’s belief and message of championing a collective commitment to improving diversity and fighting discrimination in all forms.

      This will be a long lasting memory in the mind of Kingly, as well as all of the Foundation Phase players who participated, seeing that their work can be brought into life and potentially have a lasting impact in delivering a message on an issue they are passionate about.

