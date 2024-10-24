Foundation Phase player designs competition winning No Room for Racism armband

This competition was a part of the Premier League’s Enrichment Programme, which consists of multiple initiatives throughout the season, to encourage wider holistic development of players involved in Academy football beyond what happens on the pitch or in a classroom.

The competition itself was held earlier in the month, where all of our Foundation Phase players had the chance to design a captain’s armband that they thought best represented the club and celebrated diversity ahead as part of the No Room For Racism campaign.

Players were encouraged to think and be creative with their ideas and concepts, allowing for each of them to create something with words, images or a design that best puts across the messages of the campaign in tackling racism and discrimination.

Many designs were put forward by each and every player from the Foundation Phase to enter the competition and the winner, chosen by Chairman Steve Parish, was designed by Under-9s player Kingly.