Adam Wharton turns 22: Self-analysis, European football & targets for 2026

As incisive in his insight as he is in his progressive passing, the midfielder is often hailed as a rare breed of English midfielder. But his evolution into one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers has hailed from a wide range of influences, all of which stand him in good stead for a huge 2026 ahead for both club and, all being well, country…

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Fulham programme in January 2026 - you can buy issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

Un the great pantheon of footballing clichés, the term ‘football intelligence’ has become increasingly widespread.

You can understand why. When the Premier League is more competitive than ever before – even now, a month after this feature was first written, there are still just seven points between the Champions League places and the bottom half – any small advantage could hold the difference between a vital, season-defining victory or a difficult, downtrodden defeat.

It is safe to assert that Adam Wharton, in his now-two years as a Premier League player, has established himself as one of the division’s standout midfielders. His numbers are incredibly impressive – but, more importantly, so too is his ability to assert himself on any contest, which instinctively must derive from a deeper understanding of the game.

Is that from rewatching his performances, seeking those minor improvements? “I’m not like ‘I have to watch them’, but I think it’s good to,” he explains.

“That way, you can see a lot more than what you see on the pitch at the time. Everything’s a lot clearer – and then, you can use it for future reference.