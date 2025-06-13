Adam Wharton: A serial Wembley winner

And while the young midfielder is not taking part in England's U21 European Championships campaign this summer, having the final games of 2024/25 after he suffered concussion following our FA Cup final victory last month, his incredible end to the season was still one to savour – as we republish his recent programme interview below...

This interview was conducted in April 2025 and was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Bournemouth programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

At the time this interview was originally published, ahead of our FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa, Palace were facing the prospect of returning to Wembley for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

And no matter how many Premier League – or even senior international – appearances you've made before, the prospect of playing at Wembley would be enough to at least slightly daunt even the most experienced of professional footballers.

Put it to Adam Wharton, however – and he remained habitually unfazed.

Here stands a 21-year-old with a precocious talent, one which has long since been destined for the very grandest of stages.