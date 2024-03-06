Wharton talks in-depth on Premier League move long in the making

On the face of it, everything in football seems to happen at breakneck speed. One minute a club is interested in a player, the next a bid is placed, and suddenly he’s being unveiled in an imaginative way across social media. The slightest delays cause anguish: the minute a certain Italian journalist determines a deal is done, every second he is not announced is an interminable and intolerable obstruction to the future of the club itself.

Of course, once a player has signed and we’ve all calmed down, we begin to learn just how much time and effort goes into the deal itself.

At Crystal Palace, Adam Wharton has been an immediate success. Player of the Match against Everton on Monday night, his performances have grown in stature since arriving and at just 20-years-old he looks more than ready to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League. But was it luck? Not a bit of it. Palace’s interest in the player goes back not just longer than the January window, but many more months before that.

Wharton was still a promising academy player at Blackburn Rovers when he first became aware of the club’s interest in signing him. “Funnily enough, it was after my first Championship start which would have been late August, early September of 2022,” he remembers. “Dougie [Freedman] was actually at that game, my manager told me. There was interest but I was never going to move at that time or anything.”