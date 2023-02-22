Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Andy Gray: Dinner, karaoke, and defeating Liverpool

Features

For Andy Gray, a Palace pinnacle’s precursor was in Putney – if you’ll pardon the alliteration.

For it was while bonding over a meal and a south-west London sing-song that Gray – who celebrates his 59th birthday today (22nd February, 2023) – feels his team began to believe they could conquer the odds.

Their task seemed overwhelming: an FA Cup semi-final against a Liverpool side who, earlier in 1989/90, had not only defeated the Eagles 9-0 at Anfield earlier, but were also looking strong contenders to secure a domestic double.

John Barnes, Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen… “If you roll off the names in that team, they were all world-class players,” Gray recalls.

Yet having already competed in the Zenith Data Systems Cup Final a month prior, this was a Palace side with no shortage of ability – and who themselves stood on the cusp of history.

“I didn’t [know how good the team was],” he recalls. “The way football is now, it’s media-led. In our time, that wasn’t the case – it was just basically Mitcham training ground, the facilities weren’t the best, the training kit wasn’t the best…

“The only time everything seemed perfect was when we wore the kit every Saturday, because we couldn’t wear odd shirts and odd socks! You looked forward to putting on the uniform on the Saturday, because you knew you were dressing nice.”

For Gray, Palace’s golden years in the ‘80s and early ‘90s represented the apogee of a journey which began with his youth-team days in the Academy.

“I’d been involved in Palace since I was 11,” he smiled. “I’m 59 today, and the relationship there has always been strong.

“It’s the place where I played my best football. First and foremost, I’m a Palace fan above everything, and I’ll still come down and watch a game today.

“To be honest with you, when I went to other clubs, I never performed the way I did at Palace. Every time I came back to Palace, it just felt so easy. It just felt like home. I knew the place from a young age and I knew the history of all the players.

“I was there [as a youth player] when we got promoted [to Division One] in 1979, and I was there in the dressing room – there’s actual pictures of me in the dressing room!”

Sometimes, you don’t have to be in touch with somebody to have a bond – it’s formed for the rest of your life.

Andy Gray

Following a brief stint in non-league with Corinthian Casuals and Dulwich Hamlet, Gray returned to Palace in 1984 and – initially playing further forward before moving into central midfield – became a cornerstone of Steve Coppell’s south London revolution.

Every Palace supporter can reel off star names from the ‘Team Of The 80s’, but for all the squad’s talent, Gray attributes their success – including another promotion to Division One in 88/89, and then a whole host of subsequent achievements – to character and spirit.

“It was a process,” Gray notes. “Players didn’t come in and become an instant success. It was just a process, and that was when we were all kind of gelling, and all our personalities were forming.

“It was a good mix, with Mark [Bright], Ian [Wright], Geoff [Thomas], John Pemberton, Andy Thorn, Phil Barber… I can’t name them all, I could go on!

“John Salako and Richard Shaw came in – youngsters – and if you think back then of the players we produced, it’s very impressive. Then, you wind up with a future England manager [Gareth Southgate] as a youngster, being guided and put around the first-team.

“I still speak to some of them quite a lot – well, I drive them mad a lot! I see the boys at games sometimes, and it’s just like it was yesterday. Sometimes, you don’t have to be in touch with somebody to have a bond – it’s formed for the rest of your life.”

On to, then, a vision of Gray which will forever echo in Palace supporters’ memories, and one pertinent ahead of this weekend’s Premier League assignment: his 1990 FA Cup semi-final goal against Liverpool on Sunday, 8th April, 1990, at Villa Park.

The midfielder had already covered some ground that campaign and ended up starting 51 of the 54 competitive matches played in 89/90 – but, in the lead-up to the match, Gray felt a fresh energy, a feeling that something momentous was building.

He recalled: “That entire week, if I was being totally honest with you, from numbers one to eleven, we were all quietly thinking ‘I hope we don’t lose by a big score’, because it was going to be a live game.

“We didn’t speak those words to each other, but saying that, as the days were going by – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday… we had dinner in Putney, and then it was a karaoke night! I just felt that something was a bit different – everyone was really chilled out.

“Then, we travelled down to Birmingham on the Thursday, trained on the Friday, and on Saturday, everyone was just looking lean and mean.

“The game came, and the best thing that happened to us was that they scored early [through Ian Rush]. That took all the pressure off us. We kept in the game until half-time, then straight after half-time, John Pemberton went on an unbelievable run [in the build-up to Bright’s equaliser], and that was it – our tails were up.

“To play in the game it was unbelievable. I just think it had everything for a semi-final, especially when we were playing against a side who had beaten us 9-0!”

Following a late flurry of goals, Liverpool led 3-2 heading into the closing minutes, and Palace appeared consigned to a valiant, if disappointing, defeat.

But, as is always at the core of Crystal Palace as a football club, hope remained. Andy Thorn pumped a late free-kick pumped into the Liverpool box, causing a goalmouth scramble – and up popped Gray to jump up and seize his golden moment.

“Ian [Wright] had been injured, so in the Cup run, I was playing up front in certain games, or playing out wide,” Gray recalled. “In that particular game, I thought I was all over the show because of how we set out.

“Mark was on his own, so the boss was saying John and I should support Mark as much as possible. I had the forward-thinking in the game from minute one. When that free-kick came in, Thorny knocked it in and I was buzzing – my radar was just on the ball.

“I couldn’t believe he [Liverpool’s Steve Staunton] chested it up and that was it – bang! I saw the opportunity. If you saw me, I was always moving, so it was like I was anticipating that that ball was going to be in my zone. Luckily enough, it was. It was great.

“We weren’t tired in extra-time. Some games you see players sitting down… but no, in that 30 minutes, we were solid. It was like we were starting again from the first minute. We showed a lot of guile to do what we did that day, especially against a great team.”

To finish third, for that team, and with the teams which were around us back then, that is a proper achievement.

Andy Gray

Having subsequently progressed through Alan Pardew’s extra-time winner, Gray and Palace would miss out on FA Cup glory at the hands of Manchester United, following a 3-3 draw in the final and a subsequent 1-0 defeat in the replay.

But the good times continued to flow for Palace, who recorded their highest-ever league placing the following season (90/91) – third, behind only Arsenal and Liverpool – and won the Zenith Data Systems Cup after a 4-1 win over Everton in a Wembley Final.

“That season [1990/91] we were just on fire,” Gray smiles. “To finish third, for that team, and with the teams which were around us back then, that is a proper achievement.”

Returning to the present day, then, how keen is Gray to see another magical Palace moment against Liverpool on Saturday – and in this week, of all weeks?

“Any time, even if it’s not my birthday, it makes me happy when we get three points!” he laughed.

Who knows? Perhaps dinner and karaoke will be on the agenda for Patrick Vieira’s side.

And perhaps Gray could be set for a very happy 59th birthday indeed.

Related News

More News