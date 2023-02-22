Andy Gray: Dinner, karaoke, and defeating Liverpool

For it was while bonding over a meal and a south-west London sing-song that Gray – who celebrates his 59th birthday today (22nd February, 2023) – feels his team began to believe they could conquer the odds.

Their task seemed overwhelming: an FA Cup semi-final against a Liverpool side who, earlier in 1989/90, had not only defeated the Eagles 9-0 at Anfield earlier, but were also looking strong contenders to secure a domestic double.

John Barnes, Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen… “If you roll off the names in that team, they were all world-class players,” Gray recalls.

Yet having already competed in the Zenith Data Systems Cup Final a month prior, this was a Palace side with no shortage of ability – and who themselves stood on the cusp of history.

“I didn’t [know how good the team was],” he recalls. “The way football is now, it’s media-led. In our time, that wasn’t the case – it was just basically Mitcham training ground, the facilities weren’t the best, the training kit wasn’t the best…

“The only time everything seemed perfect was when we wore the kit every Saturday, because we couldn’t wear odd shirts and odd socks! You looked forward to putting on the uniform on the Saturday, because you knew you were dressing nice.”