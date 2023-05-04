Arthur Rowe: How one man shaped Palace and Spurs in his image

“A side suddenly strings a few passes together, short, quick passes with people moving intelligently to give and take them. It’s as if the game suddenly got a little electric shock. The crowd catches its breath, and when it’s over everyone claps because it’s been a lovely moment.”

The Tottenham native responsible for such lyrical commentary on what was then referred to as ‘push-and-run’ (soon morphing into ‘Total Football’), was former Spurs captain and England international Arthur Rowe, the originator of this style and, in this humble writer’s opinion, Spurs’ finest coach.

‘Push-and-run’ can clearly be identified as a forerunner of ‘total football’. It is a short-passing game whereby the activity of players without the ball plays as significant a role in success as that of the player in possession.

By the early post-War period, an emphasis on physical, long-ball football had seen England fall behind in the world game, but Rowe’s approach surprised and delighted crowds. When facing Spurs as an Aston Villa player, the great Danny Blanchflower was impressed: “[Spurs’ style was] thrilling to watch, players encouraged to improvise, the ball moved along the ground at remarkable speed and with devastating accuracy.”