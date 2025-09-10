Skip navigation

      Away day Eagles: Your stories of Palace's recent travels

      From an afternoon at Wembley to a Sunday night at Villa Park – via a detour to Norway and Fredrikstad – the Red and Blue Army have been loud and proud on their travels so far this season, showcasing their incredible commitment to the club with a roaring backing, both on home soil and abroad.

      As Manager Oliver Glasner said following our draw in Norway, which secured our first-ever qualification for a major European competition, it has not gone unnoticed.

      “It's the reward of last season's effort, and our fans, mainly from South London, they come to Norway for the first time – and now we're having at least three away games in Europe [in the league phase], playing good teams," he explained.

      “Credit to them, because it costs a lot of money, it costs a lot of time, but it's really great to have these fans, knowing that they are travelling everywhere, and supporting the team all the time."

      It is with great pride, then, that we share just a selection of your away day stories from Norway and Birmingham so far this season, with thanks to you for your submissions – and with the promise of more of these to come this season...

      The Bognor Eagles

      After coming back from Norway on Friday afternoon, we were knackered – but still wanted to make the trek up to Birmingham.

      Considering we live in Bognor Regis, on the very South coast of the country, the journey was five to six hours each way. Leaving Bognor at 11:45 to drive part the way to Three Bridges station, then train all the way up, we arrived to Witton at five-ish.

      Being two hours early, we went up outside the Holte End and grabbed a couple drinks. Kick-off neared and the game surprised us, one of the best games I’ve seen – silencing the home fans behind the goal was great fun!

      The way home was tough, running two miles in 25 minutes to catch the train from New Street, as all Aston trains had been cancelled. We got the 10:30pm train out of Birmingham, making it back to Three Bridges, and then were home at 4am.

      One of our favourite ever away days.

      Bognor Eagles on tour!

      Tom & Owen

      We moved to South West Wales from London 8 years ago, but still try and get to Selhurst a few times a season.

      My son Owen (6 years old) and I travelled up to Villa Park for his first away game.

      I was a bit unsure If he was too young for an away game, but if we ever needed any proof we have the best fans, then the way fellow Palace fans at the game treated him was evidence of that. They made sure he had the best view by offering to swap seats and spoke to him, encouraging the jumping and shouting!

      Along with the result, the way the players recognised and appreciated the support at the end was great for him to see.

      We love a visit to Selhurst, and will be up for the Sunderland and Bournemouth games, but are already planning the next away day (hotel in Strasbourg booked!).

      Thanks to the players and fans for making his day, COYP!

      Josh & Sam

      Our Palace journey started Wednesday night flying to Oslo, watching the boys Thursday night at Fredrikstad – then we flew from Oslo to Birmingham Saturday afternoon, to attend the unreal game at Villa Park.

      Capping off a five-day adventure watching Palace away... what a week!

      Connor, Matty & Jay

      01 / 06

      Just arrived back (on Saturday) to England from Norway.

      Myself (Connor), Matty & Jay all decided we’d make the 1100 mile trip each way in a hire car to save the money on extortionate flight prices, and for the experience of a European road trip to see Palace play their first ever European away game.

      Priceless.

      Don

      01 / 06

      I’m now 63 and I remember saying flippantly to my mum as a teenager after a poor school report that I just wanted a job that let me see Palace home and away.

      Thankfully I matured, studied hard at Uni, and had a good career meaning that when after 50 years Palace had the away trips of all away trips, I could go. Palace home and away!

      Getting the 7.05 am flight from Heathrow meant a 3.45am start, but to see all the Palace shirts and hear all the Palace chatter in the boarding queue was incredible. The sense of Palace family was, I think, second only to Cup Final day.

      The hour’s train from Oslo to Fredrikstad had similar passengers to London Bridge to Norwood Junction, but rather than views of Millwall and Anerley, you got views of big river estuaries and Norwegian farms. Fredrikstad station was like a Hansel and Gretel house – Norwood Junction, you’re going to have to up your game...

      Arriving at Fredrikstad at midday I had time to kill so I took the free ferry to the old town. Though I’ve travelled widely, what was striking about Fredrikstad was just how friendly the people were – people would come up to me, in my Palace shirt, and wish me luck for the game. The town had Fredrikstad flags everywhere and they were all pleased to have a Premier League team, and cup winners at that, visiting.

      While Fredrikstad isn’t seen as a tourist destination, imagine a town populated with Jonathan Parr’s! Add to that a beautiful old town, with courtyard cafés, and it quickly becomes the most magical place for Palace’s first European adventure.

      Yes, the ground itself is in the poorer end of town, on the site of long closed shipyards, but the people, the Old Town and European football made it a magical couple of days for 1,700 Palace fans.

      Writing this while waiting for a train back to Oslo, and then a flight to Stockholm, and then a flight to Heathrow... a long roundabout trip, but I’ll be back in time to go to Birmingham on Sunday – where I suspect the surroundings won’t be so magical, but where the Palace family will once again shout themselves hoarse…

      Hans

      I was born and brought up 20 minutes from SE25 – i. e. SE19. As a youngster, teenager and young man, I walked to the ground on matchdays.

      But getting married, moving to Norway (Fredrikstad) 50 years ago stopped this – but not my passion for Crystal Palace. I've followed them all the way.

      Tickets were hard to come by, but someone who knew someone who knew someone got me a ticket! Fantastic atmoshpere!

      I've even made a stainless steel Eagle which has main place in the garden!

      Daniel

      On the morning of the match, I arrived in Fredrikstad with a few hours to spare, so I took the opportunity to explore the old town. After a quick, free one-minute ferry ride across the river, I wandered through the cobbled streets and historic buildings of Gamlebyen.

      While exploring, I came across a man standing outside the Gamlebyen Modelljernbanesenter - a miniature railway museum. We got chatting, and he explained that although the museum was closed, he would be opening it briefly for a school group during his lunch break. Generously, he invited me and two other Palace fans in for a quick look before the students arrived.

      Inside, we discovered what turned out to be the largest model railway exhibition in Scandinavia, with an astonishing 3-kilometre-long track.

      Then unexpectedly the same man who had let us in picked up a trumpet and played the English national anthem, right there in the museum. It was a surreal, funny, and oddly moving experience.

      When the students arrived, they were amazed to see Crystal Palace fans in Norway, especially in a model railway museum. A few even knew Mateta and Eze, which impressed me. They asked for a picture with me so I ended up taking a photo with about 10 of them, a fun and unexpected moment that made the visit even more special.

      If you're ever in Fredrikstad, I would highly recommend a visit to the Gamlebyen Modelljernbanesenter.

      Ben

      Having got a ticket for the game I dragged the family out here to Norway, making it a little holiday!

      Above is three-month-old Robbie Eze Henson, born a week after the cup final, so naturally Eze had to be in his name somewhere.

      My wife stayed in the hotel with Robbie to watch the game whilst I went to the ground.

      It was a great day, shared with family!

      Morten

      Considering I live 1,5 hours from Fredrikstad I had to make the trip!!

      Tickets got booked as close to away support as possible, but still in the middle of the home supporters. I was on my own, apart from my best mate who is neutral.

      What a day it was! First competitive game outside England, my first Palace match and we got the job done!

      It was made all the better simply by the fact that it has been a rough year for me personally, and watching  Palace every week has given me something to look forward to through it all, so seeing the team so close to where I live, and being able to enjoy it live meant the world!

      After the match I even got to meet the gaffer, as well as Rio Cardines!

      Thank you, CPFC, for everything!

      Toni

      Arrived in Norway on Wednesday evening with my friends Jean and Julie.  Made our way from Oslo on Thursday to Fredrikstad by train.

      Had a fantastic time there – people very friendly, and ground very central. Back on train to Oslo with lots of the Palace family!

      Per

      Just wanted to thank Crystal Palace's supporters who visited Fredrikstad.

      You are great people, nice, friendly. Spoke to many of you after yesterday's game. Not often you meet such nice away fans.

      Thanks to those who helped my grandchildren to get Dean Henderson's gloves. Thanks to Dean too.

      Crystal Palace fans are welcome seven days a week.

      Good luck with the games in Europe, and in the Premier League.

