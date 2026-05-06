Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced back to the WSL

JUNE - Potter joins Palace

The 2024/25 season had had its high points, but it was ultimately disappointing for the Eagles.

Our maiden campaign in the topflight of English Women's football had ended in relegation to the second-tier, and morale was low amongst the squad.

Former Lioness and Rangers boss Jo Potter was appointed on the 24th June, with assistant coach Remi Allen joining the team a few weeks later.

Former Palace captain Annabel Johnson was also added to the first-team coaching staff with the objective clear - win promotion back to the WSL.

With the revamped format of the WSL and the newly-named Women's Super League 2 now allowing up to three teams to earn promotion - that objective was made easier.

The top two teams would earn automatic promotion, whilst the third-place WSL2 team would contest a playoff game against the bottom team in the WSL.