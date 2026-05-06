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      Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced back to the WSL

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      After an incredible turnaround in form and fortunes, Crystal Palace Women returned to the Women's Super League at the first time of asking. This is how it happened...

      JUNE - Potter joins Palace

      The 2024/25 season had had its high points, but it was ultimately disappointing for the Eagles.

      Our maiden campaign in the topflight of English Women's football had ended in relegation to the second-tier, and morale was low amongst the squad.

      Former Lioness and Rangers boss Jo Potter was appointed on the 24th June, with assistant coach Remi Allen joining the team a few weeks later.

      Former Palace captain Annabel Johnson was also added to the first-team coaching staff with the objective clear - win promotion back to the WSL.

      With the revamped format of the WSL and the newly-named Women's Super League 2 now allowing up to three teams to earn promotion - that objective was made easier.

      The top two teams would earn automatic promotion, whilst the third-place WSL2 team would contest a playoff game against the bottom team in the WSL.

      Jo Potter: First Interview

      JULY & AUGUST - More New Faces

      There were new some faces on the pitch, as well as in the dugout.

      Defender Jamie-Lee Napier was the first to join on a permanent deal, and she was followed by midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet, forward Kirsty Howat, and veteran midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn.

      Teenage talents Lola Brown and Emma Watson also joined on loan, as Potter looked to bolster her squad ahead of the WSL2 campaign.

      Palace now had a new-look team, with a new Manager at the helm.

      01 / 06

      SEPTEMBER - Molly makes history

      Palace had a gruelling September to start the season - five games, and a curtain raiser away to Charlton Athletic.

      We began the campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Charlton, before a 4-4 thriller at home to Southampton.

      Potter bagged her first win as Palace boss in the subsequent game away at newly-promoted Nottingham Forest with summer signings Kirsty Howat and Justine Vanhaevermaet both scoring at the City Ground.

      Women's match highlights: Forest 1-2 Palace

      A home defeat to London City Lionesses in the Subway Women's League Cup followed, where Palace were desperately unlucky not to pick up a result.

      History was then made in the North East, as Molly-Mae Sharpe became the first-ever player in Palace Women's professional era to reach 100 appearances.

      She commemorated it in typical style, assisting Elise Hughes in the sixth minute of added-time to rescue a point for Palace.

      On her 100th appearance, she said: "It's hard to put into words. It's been an honour to wear this shirt.

      "I'm proud of where we have come and I am even more excited for what's next."

      Sharpe being presented with her framed shirt by captain Aimee Everett

      OCTOBER & NOVEMBER - Ups and Downs

      Potter's side opened October with two frustrating draws at home to Newcastle and Sunderland, before narrowly beating Ipswich Town in the League Cup on the 19th October.

      Whilst Potter's side were scoring regularly, a persistent theme remained - they struggled to keep the ball out of the Palace net.

      No game better summed up Palace's start than the clash against Newcastle, where the Eagles led 2-0 until the 87th minute, and ended up drawing the game 2-2.

      Potter said after the game: “It's extremely frustrating, we're seriously disappointed because it's a similar tale to last week."

      They began November with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth, a result that saw Palace closer to relegation than promotion.

      After a subsequent defeat at home to Sheffield United - Palace needed a spark, and fast.

      Next up was an away trip to Ipswich Town, and it was here that it all changed for Potter's side.

      Ipswich were 1-0 up at the break, courtesy of Sophie Peskett - and the Eagles were looking at a third-straight defeat.

      An honest discussion at half-time had the Eagles come out with something to prove, and Palace had their leveller on 60 minutes - courtesy of a fantastic Ashleigh Weerden strike.

      Abbie Larkin won it with another stunner on 83 minutes, firing Palace to their first league win since September.

      Speaking after the game, Weerden said: "We really needed this. We know it's very tight and one game can change a lot."

      The truth of that statement was about to become very clear.

      Palace closed out November with a trip to WSL-side Leicester City in the Subway Women's League Cup.

      Not only did Palace need a win, they also needed to better Leicester's goal difference to get through to the quarter-finals.

      What followed was the best performance of the season so far, as the Eagles put three past the Foxes to book a place in the quarter-final against Arsenal.

      With consecutive victories now under their belt, Potter’s side had rediscovered something crucial: the unmistakable feeling of winning.

      Women's match highlights: Leicester City 0-3 Palace

      DECEMBER - Four in a row

      Palace opened December with their most difficult league fixture yet - a home clash against high-flying Birmingham City.

      The game could have proved a step too far for Potter's side, but it instead proved to be a pivotal part of Palace's season.

      Goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Annabel Blanchard, and Shanade Hopcroft saw Palace smash the Blues 3-0.

      The Eagles had their first home win in the league, and had take three points off a major promotion rival.

      An away FA Cup win at Lewes followed, before another stunning away victory in the league - this time at Ashton Gate.

      In one of the games of the season, Elise Hughes, Howat and Larkin all scored under the lights to seal a swashbuckling 3-2 win over the Robins.

      Whilst the win streak came to an end against reigning Champions League winners Arsenal in the League Cup - it seemed like Palace had turned their form around.

      Jo Potter was awarded the WSL2 Manager of the Month award, and the Eagles were back in the promotion conversation.

      01 / 07

      JANUARY - Ladd lights up the league

      The January transfer window saw Shanade Hopcroft, Emma Watson, and Isabella Sibley depart the club, whilst three new faces came through the door in South London.

      Kelly Brady joined after a prolific spell in Ireland, Lucy Newell joined on loan from Manchester United, and Hayley Ladd signed from Everton.

      Ladd was given her first appearance the day after signing, and it proved to be the debut of dreams for the Wales international.

      With 86 minutes on the clock and 0-0 on the scoreboard - Palace were being held by a disciplined Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

      Howat was fouled on the edge of the box, and up stepped Ladd to take the free-kick.

      She curled the ball into the top right corner and beyond the diving Sian Rogers - winning it for Palace in Yorkshire.

      It was a goal worthy of promotion, and it duly won the LOADED Goal of the Month for January.

      Palace then bowed out of the FA Cup after an all too familiar trip to Kingsmeadow to face Chelsea.

      They bounced back with a 4-0 demolition of Durham at the VBS, a result that saw the Eagles win a fifth consecutive league game, and climb to fourth in the table.

      Hayley Ladd wins Goal of the month for January

      FEBRUARY - A bump in the road

      The Eagles were stopped in the tracks by Southampton on the 1st February, as an Ellie Brazil hattrick consigned them to a 3-1 away defeat at St Mary's.

      Whilst there was frustration that the win streak had ended, it would eventually prove to be Palace's final defeat of the season.

      Up next in the league were the two teams Palace had faced in December - Bristol City and Birmingham.

      The results mirrored December's events as well, as Potter's side beat Bristol 2-1 at home, before travelling away to St Andrews and winning 3-1 there.

      Weerden was awarded the TEN and the WSL2 Player of the Month awards, after making a goal contribution in every game.

      Palace had now taken 12 points off of two teams vying for promotion, and suddenly a return to the topflight looked more likely...

      MARCH - The Selhurst Showdown

      March was always going to be pivotal for Palace.

      They started the month by hosting Forest, followed by an away trip to Newcastle, and ended the month with a titanic clash against Charlton at Selhurst Park.

      Aimee Everett proved to be the hero against Forest, as her header proved to be the difference in a 1-0 home win on Mother's Day.

      The captain would later be awarded the WSL Player of the Month for March, as Palace had back-to-back award wins.

      A trip to promotion-chasing Newcastle proved tricky for Palace, and Potter's side returned home slightly disappointed after having drawn 0-0, despite creating a number of chances on Tyneside.

      This was all before the Selhurst Showdown on the 29th March - where nearly 4000 people turned out to watch third-place Palace take on first-place Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park.

      It's safe to say that the Palace faithful were treated to a classic in SE25.

      Charlton were the first to break the deadlock on 39 minutes, but a super finish from Ladd had the teams level at the break.

      Palace moved up the gears in the second-half, and Howat put Palace ahead on 56 minutes, before Larkin added a third on 76 minutes.

      An Emma Bissell penalty on 80 minutes proved not to be enough for the Addicks, and Palace Women had their first win at Selhurst since March 2024.

      Not only did Palace get one over on their rivals at Selhurst - they also kept themselves firmly in the promotion race.

      Charlton, who had spent the majority of the campaign at the summit of the table, had now lost three of their four league games in March - whilst Palace had only dropped points in two games since November.

      What had seemed improbable earlier in the season, now seemed more likely than ever with just three league games to go.

      Women's Highlights | Palace 3-2 Charlton

      APRIL - Taking care of business

      Palace's task in April was very simple - win the games against Ipswich and Sunderland and hope first-place Charlton and second-place Birmingham drop points.

      A new-look Ipswich battling for survival posed a significant challenge to Palace, but a first-half strike from Howat was enough to seal a vital 1-0 win at home.

      She was assisted by Weerden, who had equalled Kosovare Asllani's WSL2 record of nine assists, set in the 2024/25 season.

      Focus then turned to the Stadium of Light and Sunderland, with the Eagles needing a win to guarantee a third-place promotion playoff spot and keep the automatic promotion dream alive.

      A scintillating first-half display saw Palace 2-0 up, courtesy of finishes from Blanchard and Weerden - and Palace held on to win 2-1 in the North East.

      With Birmingham suffering a shock 3-0 home defeat to Ipswich, Palace eyes then turned to Charlton's later kick-off against Southampton.

      Much to the delight of the Palace players, staff, and fans alike - the Saints equalised in the 94th minute to force a 2-2 draw, meaning a win on the final would guarantee promotion to the WSL.

      Saturday, 2nd May

      There was a nervous, yet excited feeling in the South London air on Saturday, 2nd May.

      Everyone knew that a win against an already relegated Portsmouth would see Palace bounce back to the WSL at the first time of asking.

      Charlton Athletic were in first, one point ahead of Palace on 42 points, whilst second-place Birmingham City were level on points with Palace with a significantly better goal difference.

      Charlton played Birmingham at home, meaning that one of the two sides would drop points - allowing Palace to claim an automatic spot provided they win at the VBS.

      In a sense - the final game perfectly represented Palace's season as a whole.

      It was an uncharacteristically nervy first-half, and Portsmouth took the lead through Meg Hornby.

      Sharpe equalised eight minutes later, and Palace went into the break level - not enough to guarantee automatic promotion.

      After a half-time team talk and the introduction of Lola Brown, the Eagles took the field for what they hoped would be the final 45 minutes of their season.

      Weerden crushed the initial second-half nerves within two minutes, finishing superbly from Brown's slide-rule pass.

      She then made it 3-1 on 55 minutes, again assisted by Brown.

      Weerden then turned provider just two minutes later, and laid on a record-breaking tenth assist for Howat to thump home for 4-1.

      Blanchard put the Eagles 5-1 up on 64 minutes before Brown got her third assist from the bench - whipping in a sensational cross for Elise Hughes to nod home for 6-1.

      Much like the season, Palace had started tentatively and had gone behind early.

      But after a rousing half-time team talk, Potter's side came to life and showed the form they had exhibited for six straight months.

      Birmingham's win over Charlton meant that the Eagles would finish in second-place, and Charlton would drop down into the promotion playoff spot.

      With the result wrapped up in emphatic style, the VBS exploded into celebration at full-time as Palace booked their place in next season's WSL.

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