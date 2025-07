Capped at under-21 level by Croatia, Sosa left home for the first time in the summer of 2018, moving to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Developing his game as an exciting, attack-minded wing-back, he would spend five years in southern Germany, gaining invaluable experience along the way.

The 2022/23 season saw Sosa help the team to the German Cup semi-final and stabilise in the Bundesliga after first winning promotion in 2020.