Bruce Dyer: The £1m transfer, ups and downs with Palace and life after football

He became the first ever teenager to be sold for over £1 million in British football and he informed the U18s about all the trials and tribulations that come along the path of becoming a professional footballer and his life after football.

Dyer played for Palace from 1994-1998, after moving from Watford for just over £1m at just 18 years of age. He was a striker and managed to score 44 goals in 164 games for the Eagles across all competitions.

He helped the club secure two promotions from the First Division back up to the Premier League and finished as top scorer two seasons in a row.

On returning to south London for the first time in almost 20 years, Dyer said: “This is the first time I've been to the new training ground and the Academy. I walked into the Academy and I thought, ‘oh my gosh,’ this is a different world.

“One of the things I said to the Under-18s was that they are so blessed, they've got so much in place that can help them really become the best players possible. Coming back and seeing the facilities, the staff, the manpower, the buildings, the rooms, it's unbelievable.

“Man, we used to train at Mitcham. Mitcham! One big pitch, a couple of dressing rooms, one physio or two physios and that was it. The change is unbelievable. They've done fantastic. It's great to see the progression of the club. It's been a real delight and a pleasure to see.”