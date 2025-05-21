Chairman Steve Parish on Crystal Palace’s FA Cup roots

Following our triumphant day beneath the arch, we republish his article below, with kind permission from The Sunday Times.
On Saturday at Wembley we will try to make history, but many people won’t realise the deep connection Crystal Palace have to the FA and the cup.
Back in October 1863, in a room at the (now demolished) Freemasons’ Tavern in Great Queen Street, in the heart of London, 12 clubs gathered to establish the Football Association. The club with most delegates at that historic meeting was Crystal Palace. When the FA Cup competition was launched in the 1871-72 season, Crystal Palace reached the cup’s first semi-finals, knocked out by the Royal Engineers, who then lost to Wanderers FC at Kennington Oval.
Crystal Palace weren’t just founder members; from 1895, and for the next 20 years, thousands flocked to watch the FA Cup final being played at the original Crystal Palace football stadium, in the shadow of the stunning glass structure.
That legacy lingers in the air of Crystal Palace Park, a short walk from Selhurst Park. But the footballing journey since then has not been so smooth. Our football club did not arrive in the top division until 1969, so whatever early advantage we may have had from being “in the room where it happened” at the start did not translate into anything meaningful on the pitch for another 100 years.
FA Cup finals are huge occasions, and we’ve been here before, in 1990 and 2016. We have a rich history, including winning the Zenith Data Systems Cup in 1991, but this is a shot at our first major trophy.