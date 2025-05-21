Chairman Steve Parish on Crystal Palace’s FA Cup roots

This FA Cup final is a historic opportunity to elevate and inspire our community. Growing up, it was the only live football match on TV each year. It was a family ritual that made the day feel like a national holiday. We’d crowd round the TV and watch — not only the game but every movement of the teams from early in the morning. Later we would go out and try to emulate the defining moments. Charlie George’s winner for Arsenal in 1971 or the heroics of Jim Montgomery in goal for Sunderland in 1973. I wasn’t even ten, already a Palace fan and the FA Cup final was a high point of the year. But I never really imagined Palace were going to be involved, as we tumbled down the divisions.

Then along came Malcolm Allison. He’d won the cup as the assistant manager of Manchester City, and as a third division team he took us to the 1976 semi-final. I might have bawled my eyes out as we narrowly lost to Southampton, but a glimmer of something had taken hold: belief.

Big Mal showed the club what was possible, and when Terry Venables took over we made our way back up the divisions with his much-vaunted “team of the ’80s”. A brief trip to the top of Division One didn’t last but the seeds were sown. Soon, Steve Coppell brought together a fantastic team with incredible players and at the third time of asking, in more than a century, we beat Liverpool 4-3 at Villa Park to get to a final.

I was 24 years old, having lived and breathed Crystal Palace and the FA Cup, when we had made it to play at Wembley for the first time, against Manchester United. Ian Wright was already a star but announced himself on the world stage with two stunning goals. We should have held on at 3-2 but gave up an equaliser in extra time, and then lost the replay. Agony.

Fast forward to 2016, and I am no longer just a fan. I am chairman and together with one of the heroes of that run, the manager Alan Pardew, we set out to put things right. We got to the final for the second time, and again were up against United. Once again, we pushed them to the wire until a late equaliser and their winner in extra time broke the hearts of every Palace fan. Both defeats stung for months. But they taught me the FA Cup’s exhilarating power to inspire. Now, in 2025, we’re back, and I believe we can go one better.

The journey to this moment feels like a miracle. With two administrations, the future of the club has often been uncertain. It was the fans’ refusal to let their club die that pulled us through. From those desperate days to reaching our third FA Cup final, we’ve rebuilt with patience and pride, staying true to our south London roots.