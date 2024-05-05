Champions: The complete story of Palace Women's incredible season

This is the story of how they did it...

July – Palace's new era

The summer rang in an off-season of vast change in south London, with a move to a new ground, the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, ahead of 2023/24.

Palace fans were also able to celebrate the appointments of Grace Williams as the club’s new Head of Women’s Football; Laura Kaminski as the new head coach; Adam Jeffrey as the new assistant coach; and eight new players donning the red and blue for the very first time.

A chapter of change – but one with results both immediate, and spectacular…