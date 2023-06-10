Doucouré: Learning from Yaya, a World Cup legacy and a perfect Premier League fit

This interview was originally printed in the Crystal Palace v Bournemouth programme.
The 1978 World Cup was shrouded in controversy, but on the pitch the action was as nail-biting and dramatic as ever.
As Italy kicked off against France at Estadio José María Minella in Mar del Plata near Buenos Aires, all eyes were on a diminutive 23-year-old midfielder lining up for Les Bleus: Michel Platini was about to blossom into the world’s greatest player.
He would run the midfield for years with unfathomable elegance and exquisite skill, winning three Balon d’Or awards; his role as a UEFA administrator would see him shape the game for decades more.
But alongside him that night was a man far less desiring of the limelight, but with an extraordinary legacy of his own.