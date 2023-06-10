Doucouré: Learning from Yaya, a World Cup legacy and a perfect Premier League fit

It was another step up, but this time he was more mentally prepared for the challenge. “I know I am a good player, so I try not to think too much on the pitch,” he explains.

“I always listen, work and I think I owe my season down to this. As a first stage I would say my season is a positive, but I think I can still do a lot better: to get better statistics, score more goals, give more assists.

"I think I still have big room for improvement. I can keep learning, keep working and it will follow.”

Doucouré’s idol is a Premier League legend whose journey he can relate to; a man who became one of the finest midfielders the country has ever seen.

“Yaya Touré played at the same academy as I did when I was younger, and when I was there I always admired him,” he says. “I thought our games were quite similar, so he was someone I really idolised and based my game on.

“When he was playing for Barcelona, I used to watch his matches because I supported Barcelona back then. Then when he moved to Manchester City I used to watch him and he scored so many great goals, so he’s just a really big player – an important player in Africa. He won the Best African Footballer many, many times, so that inspired me than and it still does to this day.

“I have never met him but I would like to meet him one day just to learn from him in person.”