Chilwell on trophy-winning, dressing rooms, leaders & Cup dreams

From an interview perspective, the January transfer deadline day addition passes his first acid test with flying colours. Within seconds of sitting down with us in the canteen, Chilwell’s teammates take a sudden interest in the table next door – “go and have your food, man!” he laughs, pushing one away.

They duly depart and the interview proceeds –a jovial moment but evidence that, not long since arriving at Crystal Palace, Chilwell’s voice is being heard in the dressing room.

It is the voice of a UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea; a five-time (make that six-time, now) major competition finalist; an experienced England international; and a player who developed in Leicester City’s incredible Premier League-winning squad of 2015/16.

In more ways than one, Chilwell arrived ready to make an impact at Crystal Palace.

“Before I arrived, I knew Tyrick, Marc, Hughesy, Ebs, Eddie...” – Chilwell met many through the England youth system. I knew Wardy from away from football, and Jeff [Schlupp] before he moved on... I knew six or seven of the boys. Obviously, they’ve all been brilliant with me, and helped me settle in very quickly.