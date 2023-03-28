Richards: From all-American boy to Premier League pro

“So everything revolved around it.” Everything revolved around a high school team? Not as peculiar as you might think – this isn’t the same as the sixth-form first XI. “It’s huge, it’s crazy,” Richards explains. “Our high school football games would probably get a similar crowd to what we get at Selhurst – and these kids are between 14 and 18 years old.”

Despite playing some American football in his early years, Richards was more committed elsewhere. “I played basketball until I was 16 and I ran track until I was 14. The 400m and long jump were my two events. I played a little bit of baseball. You name it, I probably played it.”

He had a reason to favour basketball. His father was a professional who competed in countries all over the world. Not a football fan, he was initially confused by his son’s obsession with this strange sport. He even made an attempt to persuade Richards back onto the court.

“He didn’t really know much about football,” he laughs. “Once I moved away from home, that’s when he realised how big the sport was. I played it growing up and I was always good at it, and it got to a point where I had to choose between basketball and football. I thought: ‘I’m better at football’.

“I was also very short, I was five foot eight at the time. I moved to Texas and he came out to see me, and I was six foot one within two months. He said: ‘Maybe you should play basketball!’”

After trialling for FC Dallas and being rejected, Richards moved to Houston for one reason: revenge. “It was definitely tough because at a young age you’re quite used to getting everything that you want,” he said. “They basically told me I wasn’t good enough.

“That’s why I decided to go to Houston, because we got to play Dallas twice a year. We ended up beating them and winning the national championship for academies. They called me back and said: ‘We want you to come back this year’.

“I was a little bit hesitant at first. It was very satisfying. It almost got to the point where I wanted to tell them no, but I knew that if I wanted to become a professional that was the path I was going to have to take.”