Richards: From all-American boy to Premier League pro

He tossed a football around with his friends as he walked home from lessons, he ran track during afternoons and he sang hymns on a Sunday. A normal childhood for an all-American high-school star, that is; not so much for a Premier League footballer.
To say Richards’ story is unique is something of an understatement. In two years he went from playing ‘soccer’ on Saturdays in Hoover, Alabama with his school friends to assisting Robert Lewandowski and playing in the UEFA Champions League. If that doesn’t make you pause for thought, nothing will.
It took just a few years but it was far from plain sailing; it’s a story that encompasses rejection, risk and rejuvenation, from Alabama to south London via Texas and Munich. Hollywood eat your hearts out.
Mostly, though, it was just plain odd. Richards grew up in a town where soccer – if you’ll forgive us for the term for now – was a mere afterthought. “In Alabama, especially in Hoover, American Football is the biggest,” he remembers. “They have the number one high school team in the nation almost every year, and that was the high school I went to.