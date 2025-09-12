Chris Richards on creating history for club and country

And with a home World Cup tournament on the horizon next summer, the defender hopes his ‘whirlwind’ of a last three months will pave the way for him to fulfil even more of his dreams in the near future…

This interview was initially conducted in August 2025, and was published in the Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

In the immediate aftermath of the FA Cup final at Wembley, it was impossible to know where to look – if indeed you could, and didn’t have tears in your eyes.

Confetti cannons popping off, the West side of Wembley bouncing, ‘Winnners’ graphics everywhere, players dancing in disbelief, and the world’s most famous piece of domestic silverware being passed around somewhere in the middle of it all. It all amounted to some of the most exuberant, genuine celebrations you’re likely to see from a group of elite footballers.

This Palace team hadn’t just won the FA Cup by seeing off Manchester City – they had a won a place in South London folklore which will remain far longer in this corner of the world than any physical trophy.

And the best thing about these players writing that history? The fact that what it meant was not lost on a single one of them.