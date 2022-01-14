Player Care Officer explains how Palace support prospects throughout careers

“Day to day I support the rest of the Academy staff to make sure the Academy programme runs smoothly,” he says one evening at the club's new facilities, before delivering a player care workshop. “That’s the main thing. It’s not as heavy day to day as what the coaches have, but it’s making sure we have players here ready to learn in an environment that can help them.

“In terms of week to week it’s making sure players who require transport support are looked after, some players who require additional support, and supporting coaches and staff with players who need support in terms of having a chat around anything from school to home to the Academy.

“They’ve got another person they can recognise that isn’t the person picking the team or making decisions on their futures and selection. This season I will be working with each age group and their parents, delivering different content on navigating through the Academy journey.”

Dingri is very familiar with south London, having grown up in and around Dartford, and previously held the position of Designated Safeguarding Officer (DSO) at Charlton Athletic.

“In November [2020] I made the switch to come as YDP [Youth Development Phase] Player Care Officer and now it’s grown into Academy Player Care Officer from Under-9s to Under-16s. It’s nice doing that role because I’m able to offer a layer of support that has definitely been there, but now it’s formalised into one role, and putting my own print and stance on it from what I didn’t have when I came through on my Academy journey.”

Dingri’s own route saw him at another south London club, Millwall, where he achieved a scholarship, and this is arguably what shaped his current trajectory in player development.

“I didn’t recognise how steep that step up would be from Under-16s schoolboy to full-time scholar,” he says. “I didn’t realise how much of a step up that would be in terms of the physical load on my body.