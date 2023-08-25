50 years on: Allison’s red and blue Eagles take flight

But it is in fact this summer which marks 50 years – and today (25th August), exactly half-a-century ago, marks our first competitive fixture – since those associations came into being.

Over the years, Palace were known to have donned cardinal and blue, white, and, of course, the famous claret and light blue since our first professional seasons for clashes in south London.

Evidence suggests that links to these colours harked far back beyond Malcolm Allison's arrival; several signs point towards Palace wearing a version of red and blue long before the official switch.

The most prominent example was a seemingly one-off change before the Second World War. Club historian Ian King said: “For 1937/38, the press reported that the shirts would be red and blue vertical stripes, and this is borne out by the picture on the front of each programme... Also, the programme inside referred to red and blue.”