Guehi talks Rihanna initiations, Monday Night Football and Premier League pressure

This interview originally featured in the Palace v Leicester matchday programme. To read more like it, you can order issues online HERE.

On and off the pitch, for Marc Guéhi one word keeps coming back again and again: balance. Whether pirouetting into midfield preparing, for a south London derby or settling into a new dressing room, it’s always the same.

Football is a small world, and as we talk Guéhi gestures across the room to his new teammates. There are plenty he knew from his days at Chelsea and elsewhere.

“It’s really good,” he says. “It helps with settling in quickly and allowing you to get used to things quickly, so it’s fantastic to have so many people that I know. But the boys I don’t know, I’m really trying to make an effort. It’s helping me fit in so that’s good.”

But again, for Guéhi, there are two ways of looking at it. “That’s definitely a positive to it. Another positive is not knowing people. It allows you to get to know people and where they’ve come from – to build new relationships. It’s good.

“I approached it similarly to when I was at Swansea. I was there knowing it was a loan but still did my best to get to know as many people as possible and immerse myself in the club. I signed a long-term deal contract here and I’ll be doing just the same: getting to immerse myself and the culture and the environment that is Crystal Palace.”