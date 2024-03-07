Palace Academy Goalkeeper Day: Inspiring the new generation between the sticks

“Lads in our U18 teams - Billy [Eastwood], Billy's trained with the first-team this season, international breaks, opportunities come up, it's not alien to him.
“So, to have that link between the academy and the first team, it's vital to be able to build something that's successful.”
That link between the Academy and the first-team was exemplified in the latter part of the day, where the first-team goalkeepers went to the Academy to do a Q&A with all the younger ‘keepers.
An opportunity like this, to pick the brains of their idols and understand more about them, was priceless and offered so much to round off the day: “I think there's so many takeaways that the lads will have had from today. I think at every moment today there's a learning opportunity for them.
“When they get the opportunity to sit with the first team boys, [they need to think] ‘can I take one nugget?’
“Whatever they've taken in, there's so many opportunities to learn something on a day lke this. Whether that's the key details that Deano's putting across when he's coaching, the miniscule details that make such a difference.
“Whether that's listening to the boys talk in there when we've done the Q&A, or whether it's just watching and then trying to go and imitate them.
“The whole time they've been in the building - what can they learn, what can we take away from it? I think there's so many takeaways that the lads will have had from today. I think at every moment today there's been a learning opportunity for them. So, I think it's been really, really successful overall.”