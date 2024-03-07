Palace Academy Goalkeeper Day: Inspiring the new generation between the sticks

Having first-team goalkeeper coach Dean Kiley put across the same messages and similar methods of training for the younger goalkeepers is crucial, as Knight goes on to add: “The key thing that what Deano [Dean Kiely] is saying to the first-team boys is what we're coaching our lads weekly.

“It's so powerful for them to actually see this. Half the time they'll look at us and go, ‘what does the coach know?’ But also the first-team goalie coach says something again and it might be the thing that triggers it for them.

“So, to be able to do it, to expose them to the top end of the football club, it's so massive and it gives them such a spring in their step as well.

“To have a link between us and them, it's so powerful because there are some clubs where there isn't that, there's no crossover. We'll speak to Deano every week, we know what's going on there, he knows what's going on here.

“We might be across two different sites but the reality is, what we are all trying to do, we all want to produce goalkeepers for this football club. So, from a goalkeeping perspective, that link's massive because there'll be times when they'll need our goalkeepers to step up.

“It can't be an alien environment, it can't be people that they're not used to being around. So, to be able to drip-feed something like this today to the very, very youngest groups [is crucial].