Fran Kitching explains mental health journey after head injury

In 2020 she was struck by a stud to the forehead while training with Liverpool, requiring 60 stitches to close the wound. In jest, she says she spent the time “looking like a cabbage patch doll,” but was in training again after just a few weeks.

Naturally, she worried about throwing herself back into a contact sport, connecting with someone’s elbow or boots. But the injury didn’t affect her once she stepped onto the turf.

Its impact, instead, shook her life away from sport.

“Being back on the pitch was never the issue,” she says. “Off the pitch it affected me in everyday life. That shocked me most.”

Fran hasn’t discussed her injury publicly beyond two Instagram posts, one hidden behind a content warning, in January 2020 and May 21.

She says a year ago she would “refuse to speak about it,” but is opening up today to help people “feel less self-conscious, because when something’s on your face you constantly think about it.”