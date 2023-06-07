Johnstone on van der Sar tutorials and England ambitions

This interview was originally published in the Crystal Palace v Brentford programme.

“I just found it boring to watch football,” Sam Johnstone says baldly. It’s not the most standard answer for a professional footballer.

Johnstone is looking back at his introduction to the sport. As the son of a professional goalkeeper, Glenn, football was readily available to him. His brother, Max, would also become a professional in future years, but for this trio of Johnstone goalkeepers, football was refined to physical enjoyment.

“It was on the street, in the park, on the PlayStation,” the Palace ‘keeper explains, revealing that he didn’t follow a team or watch matches as a child. “I probably didn’t really get into football until I was seven- or eight-years-old, when I went to my first proper team back home in Preston.

“It helped with my dad having that background. He would do the sessions with me, training. Weekends we’d spend in the park with my brothers, my dad, playing football, in goal, messing around but training – getting practice in. [Playing] wasn’t pushed upon me or not pushed upon me.”