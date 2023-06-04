Palace in Milan: When Tambling and co. conquered the San Siro

By contrast, their English adversaries were pleased to have avoided relegation from the English top-flight, having just finished their second ever season at such a level. While Palace were no team to be scoffed at, the difference between them and the then-two time European Cup winners was incomparable.
In ordinary circumstances, the two teams would never meet, but the circumstances were far from ordinary in 1971.
The Anglo-Italian Cup was a wonderful idea, but when you look back on it today it seems remarkably quaint. Played from 1970-1973, eight English teams and eight Italian sides would compete for the title. It gave rise to wonderful match-ups: Roma against Blackpool; Lazio against Middlesbrough; Verona against Stoke City.
It was the brainchild of Gigi Peronace, one of the first modern-day football agents. Friends with Sir Matt Busby, he facilitated Jimmy Greaves’ move from Chelsea to AC Milan.
“In 1961, Mario Puzo was in the process of writing The Godfather, which, looking back, is somehow appropriate because Gigi Peronace looked as if he could have stepped from the pages of Puzo’s novel of Mafia family life,” Greaves later wrote of him.