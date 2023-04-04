Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Palace's love affair with late winners

Features

Is there a better feeling in football than the one shared by all - well, most - inside Selhurst Park as Jean-Philippe Mateta tucked away his 94th-minute winner against Leicester City? Celebrate the late drama by looking back at some of Palace's best last-minute winners...

That sickness in the pit of your stomach. That sinking feeling. We’ve all had it. That slow, dawning realisation that after the 5am alarm call, the three-hour train journey – with two cancellations and a rail replacement bus service of course – and the overzealous search on the way into the ground, that it isn’t going to be your day after all.

You reassure yourself with the positives: it’s been a fun day out; you have ticked off another new ground; the teams around us might drop points too. But in the end there is disappointment.

The one thing that keeps you going, singing until the end and resisting the urge to beat the crowds back to the station, is that thought gnawing in the back of your mind: ‘Could we get a late goal here…?’

It’s a seed that was planted years ago. ‘You remember, that one time that player did that thing?’ you hastily explain to the grumpy man next to you, realising you’re making little sense, gabbling more in hope than in expectation.

It’s a dangerous thought too. Sometimes you try to will a goal into existence, using up your final reserves of good humour so that when it doesn’t materialise you are far more anguished than if you had just accepted your fate.

But when it does happen, when the net does bulge with seconds remaining, it is like entering a thus-undiscovered state of euphoria reserved only for those who kept the faith.

Some players react with immense cool when it happens, almost the antithesis of the bedlam they have unleashed in the stands. Michael Olise, for example, grinning slyly with his arms outstretched after his 94th-minute winner against West Ham United.

  • David Hopkin wheels away at Wembley (1996/97)
    David Hopkin wheels away at Wembley (1996/97)
  • Clinton Morrison slots home against Sheffield Wednesday (1997/98)
    Clinton Morrison slots home against Sheffield Wednesday (1997/98)
  • Jobi McAnuff smashes home the winner at Brighton (2005/06)
    Jobi McAnuff smashes home the winner at Brighton (2005/06)
  • Sean Scannell was the hero against Sheffield Wednesday (2007/08)
    Sean Scannell was the hero against Sheffield Wednesday (2007/08)
  • Dwight Gayle is congratulated by Julian Speroni at Villa Park (2013/14)
    Dwight Gayle is congratulated by Julian Speroni at Villa Park (2013/14)
  • Christian Benteke scores his iconic volley (2020/21)
    Christian Benteke scores his iconic volley (2020/21)
  • Wilfried Zaha celebrates his injury-time stunner at Southampton (2021/22)
    Wilfried Zaha celebrates his injury-time stunner at Southampton (2021/22)
  • Michael Olise stole the headlines against West Ham (2022/23)
    Michael Olise stole the headlines against West Ham (2022/23)
01 / 08

Others can’t contain their joy. Wilfried Zaha, twisting and turning away from the defender before firing home from distance against Southampton, could barely decide which celebration to deploy to mark the moment and ended up a blur of arms and legs, somehow jumping, running, punching the air and roaring all at once.

There are plenty of examples over the years. David 'Hopkin-looking-to-curl-one' at Wembley, picking out the top corner in the nick of time. Dwight Gayle at Villa Park, doing just the same to boost Palace's quest for survival.

There is Clinton Morrison's fine finish against Sheffield Wednesday, coming off the bench to pounce and secure a vital three points for Palace. Jobi McAnuff and Sean Scannell joined the ranks of the 'super sub', the former scoring a dramatic winner against Brighton & Hove Albion as the Eagles completed a famous turnaround, the latter bagging against Sheffield Wednesday.

There is a certain melancholy that perhaps the greatest late strike came behind closed doors, when Christian Benteke volleyed home the unlikeliest of winners away at Brighton & Hove Albion. The only consolation, as chaos erupted in living rooms across south London, was being able to hear the players and staff going crazy, and Joel Ward’s now-legendary proclamation: ‘Smash and grab, baby!’

All the angles of Mateta winner

Related News

More News