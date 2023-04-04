Palace's love affair with late winners

That sickness in the pit of your stomach. That sinking feeling. We’ve all had it. That slow, dawning realisation that after the 5am alarm call, the three-hour train journey – with two cancellations and a rail replacement bus service of course – and the overzealous search on the way into the ground, that it isn’t going to be your day after all.

You reassure yourself with the positives: it’s been a fun day out; you have ticked off another new ground; the teams around us might drop points too. But in the end there is disappointment.

The one thing that keeps you going, singing until the end and resisting the urge to beat the crowds back to the station, is that thought gnawing in the back of your mind: ‘Could we get a late goal here…?’

It’s a seed that was planted years ago. ‘You remember, that one time that player did that thing?’ you hastily explain to the grumpy man next to you, realising you’re making little sense, gabbling more in hope than in expectation.

It’s a dangerous thought too. Sometimes you try to will a goal into existence, using up your final reserves of good humour so that when it doesn’t materialise you are far more anguished than if you had just accepted your fate.

But when it does happen, when the net does bulge with seconds remaining, it is like entering a thus-undiscovered state of euphoria reserved only for those who kept the faith.

Some players react with immense cool when it happens, almost the antithesis of the bedlam they have unleashed in the stands. Michael Olise, for example, grinning slyly with his arms outstretched after his 94th-minute winner against West Ham United.