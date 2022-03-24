Milivojevic discusses friendship with ‘positive guy’ Sasa Curcic

So the Crystal Palace captain is talkative and thoughtful, reflecting on his journey so far, his current ambition and what lies ahead.

He starts in the present, discussing his efforts for the squad. “This season is a little bit confused, but I’m very honest with myself,” he says. “I think I’m doing great in training, giving my best. The game I played in the cup [v Hartlepool United] I was satisfied with how I did.

“Me as the captain of the group I have to show always an example, especially in difficult moments, because there are plenty of young guys who can be in a similar situation in the future.

“I’m always there to fight and will never give up. Until the end of my career I will fight and do my best and the manager can decide if for him it’s good enough. I’m doing what I think is the most important, and that is to give my best.”

Milivojević reached what many consider to be the peak of global football, the Premier League, in January 2017, signing for Palace and playing an immediate role in their fight for safety.

As a young man he thought he’d reached his career high with just his third professional club: Red Star Belgrade. Milivojević says every Serbian supports either Red Star or Partizan, and then any local club they have connections with. His family followed Red Star, so when he signed for them aged 20, he thought football would get no better.