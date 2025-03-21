Crystal Palace’s non-league heroes

Nash’s career in the game was all but over. He took up tennis and continued to work towards his GCSEs and A-Levels, finishing school and gaining work as a screen printer. But his life was about to change again, and this time for the better.
After being encouraged to play pub football by a colleague, his talent shone through once again and he signed for non-league side Clitheroe; in his first season, they reached the promised land. “We ended up going on an FA Vase run that saw us playing in the final at Wembley,” he says. “To go from not playing at all, to playing at non-league standard, to doing that is the stuff that dreams are made of. It’s Roy of the Rovers stuff, really.”
Things were about to get better still. “I’ll never forget it,” he says. “I was sat at my desk the week after the final, and the Chairman of Clitheroe rang and said: ‘Crystal Palace have offered £35,000 for you. Do you want to go and speak to them?’
“I was like: ‘Is this a joke or something?’ It was surreal. I was so excited to get the opportunity to play for a professional club.”
Call it fate, luck or sheer hard work, but Nash was heading for his second date with destiny at Wembley Stadium – this time in an entirely different hemisphere of significance.
“[The play-off final] was amazing to play in. You came out from behind the goal, not on the side or by the halfway line, so it was a long walk to line up. The atmosphere was absolutely amazing.”
Such was the cacophony of sights and sounds, such was the assault on the senses, that Nash remembers very little of the game. What it did do was serve a stark reminder of how much he had achieved. “It’s such a massive occasion,” he says. “To go in a year from playing the FA Vase final in front of 7,000 fans, to playing in a Championship play-off final in front of 90,000 – it’s unheard of really.
“When Hoppy [David Hopkin] scored, I ran half the length of the pitch to jump on his back. I can remember leaving the pitch in just my sloggis, because I had thrown everything else into the crowd. Other than that it’s a bit of a haze to be honest with you.”
If the match was a haze, the celebrations were more of a chaotic blur. “The dressing room was crazy,” Nash says, laughing at the memory. “Everyone was drowning in champagne. We were all in the baths together at Wembley drinking.
“I know it went on later into the evening because I remember getting chucked into Ron Noades pool at about three o’clock in the morning! It was massive.”