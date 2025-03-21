Crystal Palace’s non-league heroes

“I went there [Palace] in November [1986] and from then until the end of the season I scored seven and Wrighty scored eight – and we said: ‘That’s not good enough. If we think we’re elite players and we think we can play in the First Division, we have to work hard and try to get our partnership together working’,” Bright later explained.

In 1987/88, Wright scored 23 times – Bright scored 26. You can see where this is going: there was now a real competition to be Palace’s top scorer. In 1988/89 Bright scored 25 – but this time Wright netted 33. Palace had a strike force to be reckoned with, and it had fired them to the play-off places.

More fantastic memories were to follow. Wright scored 118 for Palace, while Bright netted 114 of his own. Their remarkably comparable records only further emphasises their synchronicity. They remain two of just eight men to reach three figures for the club, and the two highest scorers of the post-war period.

Stan Collymore

Playing his football at non-league level after his release from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy, Collymore joined Stafford Rangers and impressed in his one season in the then-Conference.

Still just 19-years-old, he was spotted by Crystal Palace and signed by the First Division side, making his debut against his future employers Liverpool a few months later.

Behind Ian Wright and Mark Bright in the pecking order, he was forced to depart to find regular first-team action, but went on to achieve magnificent things with Liverpool, scoring arguably one of the Premier League’s most iconic goals with the winner against Newcastle United in April, 1996.

Carlo Nash

In the beginning, Nash was no different than any other promising youngster. Spotted first in his Sunday league side and then representing Bolton, he was asked to join Manchester United’s centre of excellence. So far so good.

Then everything changed. “We were stuck in the car, with my mum and my sister,” Nash remembers. We couldn’t get out. There was fuel leaking and everything – it was quite a traumatic experience for a 14-year-old. My Mum had a nervous breakdown because of it.

“That experience really hit my confidence. It’s obviously a massive part of that position [goalkeeper], so my game starting to suffer. I ended up quitting football at 14, after being let go by United. I lost interest in football because of what happened.”