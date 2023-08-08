‘We want them fighting over pudding’; The strategy behind nutrition on tour

That saying takes on new layers when you factor in that said army was just shy of 4,000 miles from home, participating in intense training sessions in high humidity; adhering to strict conditioning programmes; and preparing for a double game-week against top-class opposition.

A foundational nutritional strategy is not enough; planning must be mindful of each individual player’s recovery schedules, adaptable to a tour in a foreign country where demands will vary daily, unpredictably, and without notice.

And then, of course, there’s the taste of it all to consider.

Clean plates are often the best sign of players’ engagement with their nutrition, and leftovers an indicator that changes should be considered.

Such is the scale of the challenge that awaited Crystal Palace’s new Performance Nutritionist, Jodie Hemmings-Trigg, who joined the club earlier this summer.

Having previously served as Performance Nutritionist at Manchester City Women and Head of Academy Performance Nutrition at Leeds United, as well as Olympic and Commonwealth athletes, Hemmings-Trigg is well-accustomed to these considerations at an elite level.

The challenge of Palace’s recent transatlantic tour to Chicago and Detroit was therefore one she embraced, as she told cpfc.co.uk: “It’s been wonderful to travel with the squad, particularly a transatlantic tour – that’s always a bit more of a challenge!

“It’s been great to get eyes on the guys, spend time with them and get to know them in terms of their preferences, likes and dislikes. That then allows me to formulate a strong strategy for the coming season in the Premier League.”