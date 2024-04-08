We Were There: The inside story of the 1990 FA Cup semi-final

For Carl Davies, Villa Park was just one step too far. It was Liverpool they were facing after all, and after witnessing the 9-0 defeat at Anfield earlier in the season it was hardly likely he would see an upset that afternoon.

“It was the Happy Mondays playing at Wembley, something that had tickets bought and planned for ages,” he remembers. “We were very into that ‘Madchester’ scene at the time, and we had an unbelievably big Saturday night.