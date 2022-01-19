Palace supporter Connie Mullins shares stories from her "first 100 years"

Here, in her own words, she recalls the stories of “her first 100 years”.

I moved to SE25 with my family when I was 12 and I have lived in the same house, overlooking South Norwood, for nearly 90 years now. We didn’t know the area at all initially; our relatives would ask: ‘South Norwood? Where on earth is that?’

I was working at Hartley’s, the jam manufacturer, when the war broke out and continued to travel to London Bridge each day. I remember walking from the station one day to find Whitworth Road in complete chaos after a bombing raid; it was unrecognisable, and I needed help from someone nearby to find my way across Whitehorse Lane and get back home.

The disruption the Blitz caused to train services became so bad I found myself waiting in massive queues at Forest Hill for two hours, so the Hartley’s staff slept at the offices on weekdays.

One evening the building suffered a direct hit, leaving my colleagues and I stuck in a lift. Some of the men died when the bomb hit their part of the building but thankfully most of us were safe. I have avoided the use of lifts ever since!

After the jam factory bombing I decided I would like to go into the airforce. I joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF), which was established as a female auxiliary of the Royal Airforce in 1939. Here I am in my new uniform!