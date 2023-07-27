‘We never watch Palace alone’: the Stateside Eagles' backstories

Yet to do so would be underestimating the power of Crystal Palace Football Club.

Ahead of the club's pre-season friendly against Millonarios FC, individuals and groups of supporters from across the United States – all from wildly different origins, with wholly different stories – came together for a meet-up and a cruise along the Chicago river.

There, they shared in drinks, nostalgia and laughter, reminiscing about their memories of a club for whom they share an unwavering passion – be they originally based in London, the USA, or even further afield.

Speaking to the organiser of the event, the Twitter community organiser @holmesdaleUSA, he surmised: “We use a term here: ‘We never watch Palace alone.’”

On Wednesday night, with a packed pre-match programme including the river cruise; a pre-game party across the carpark; and then inside a boisterous SeatGeek Stadium, where fans met Challenger the Eagle – and his mascot counterpart Pete – they did not.

@holmesdaleUSA continued: “Watching at home isn’t the same as watching with other Palace people, singing songs, commiserating losses and enjoying the wins. That’s what our main goal is: to connect people. Meeting new people here is great.

“It’s amazing to meet people we’ve been in touch with for a very long time. We’ve got groups here from Dakota, San Francisco, Omaha, St Louis, Denver, D.C., New York… and many others we’ve been in touch with for a long time.

“It’s good to have everyone here just to be able to relax and watch some Palace.”