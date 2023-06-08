Palace's international trio: Thomas and Salako on heady England days

Much as in former Palace captain Gareth Southgate’s current squad, three players plying their trade in south London were included that afternoon - on this day, 32 years ago in 1991.

Salako, Geoff Thomas and Ian Wright started for the national side on their trip to Australasia in 1991; Marc Guehi, Sam Johnstone and Ebere Eze could emulate that feat against Malta and North Macedonia next week.

After the season the Eagles had had, it was no surprise that in 1991 there was national recognition: the previous year’s FA Cup finalists had returned to Wembley to win the ZDS Cup, before sealing a third-place finish in the league.

But for Salako, Thomas and Wright, thoughts weren’t on sealing a call-up.

“I don’t think any of us were thinking we were on the verge,” recalls Thomas. “We were battling away enjoying what we were doing on the pitch for Palace at the time. We were riding really high and feeling like we weren’t going to get beaten in any game.”